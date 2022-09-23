Here @ Home urges knowing signs of postpartum depression

(WDBJ) - Every year in the United States, 900,000 women suffer from postpartum depression, according to some medical experts, who say PPD is the most common pregnancy complication, higher than gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, which is serious high blood pressure. Researchers have now identified moms at highest risk for developing PPD.

Dr. Kim Simcox from Carilion Clinic joined Natalie on Here @ Home Friday to talk about postpartum depression and what is being done to address maternal health in our hometowns.

