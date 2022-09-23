Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation.

A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning.

The ground floor now houses a 7,000 square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer.

The fire station was built in 1907, and the renovation has preserved many features of the building’s historic interior.

Dale Wilkinson is the lead developer.

“It’s great,” Wilkinson told WDBJ7. “We were able to do no harm, do no harm to a great old lady here. And I think we’ve accomplished that.”

A Nordic-inspired bistro and boutique hotel are scheduled to open there in mid-November.

