Hometown Eats: Beamer’s 25

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not every fan can make it to Blacksburg to make the Richter scale go crazy when nearly 70,000 Hokie fans start jumping to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” before every home game. However, there’s a restaurant that just turned 10 years old with a pipeline connection to ‘Beamer Ball.’

“We’d like to be the Lane Stadium of Roanoke. There’s Hokie fans all over Southwest Virginia,” said Jo Jo Soprano, manager of Beamer’s 25.

It’s not in Blacksburg or even the NRV but if you’re looking for a taste of Lane Stadium, you can find it in the West Station on Salem Avenue the Star City at Beamer’s 25. Yes, as in college football hall of fame coach Frank Beamer.

“Frank had a couple ventures in the restaurant world that was working in Blacksburg, and he decided to expand his stuff and do some stuff here in Roanoke,” said Soprano.

10 years later, the energy on game day remains strong with Hokie hardware just about everywhere you look including several autographed jerseys from household names.

“Coach Beamer provided us with some great mementos to get open with and decorate the walls,” said Soprano.

Now the question you’re asking yourself, how often does coach stop by? There’s no set schedule but when he does, it’s gametime.

“You get that energy, that Frank Beamer winning mentality just beams through when he walks in, and no pun intended on the beams,” joked Soprano.

Since coach is one of the most successful coaches in division 1 history, he expects a high level of quality and a dish to be known for.

“We are known for our burgers,” said Soprano.

Beamer’s also has an impressive bourbon wall with over 50 different low to high tier bourbons and even a special Hokie brew. A variety of salads that have become popular as well as chicken sandwiches. Something else you’ll likely notice, some upgraded seating to kick off the next 10 years.

“Redecorating the entire restaurant. We’re leaving the mementos on the wall and the famous Frank Beamer mural will be left on the wall as well but other than that, paint job, new booths, new tables, and chairs. We’re doing it up for our 10th birthday,” said Soprano.

Beamer’s 25, a hometown eat perfect for gameday.

Beamer’s 25 can be found at 357 Salem Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

The restaurant is hosting a 10th anniversary tailgate, Saturday September 24, 2022 from 2-9pm. Coach Beamer is expected to be there at some point during that event.

