Local Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean.

Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water.

Karyna Nevarez was born and raised on the Island before moving to Roanoke 12 years ago. She says it’s hard for her family as they were still recovering from the last hurricane.

“There just trying to survive. Just going through the process of being able to accomplish the daily tasks with no power, some of them lost their water as well,” said Nevarez.

She worries for her parents and grandparents as they try to overcome this new challenge. It’s the elderly population she worries about the most.

“It leaves you kinda with your hands’ tide because it’s something you can’t help at the moment. It’s very difficult to just send help at this specific time,” explained Nevarez. “So, it’s just kinda very hard and devastating, heartbreaking. Even though you try to do your best. They’re still going to suffer through this situation.”

Yesterday President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto

