Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Local Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean.

Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water.

Karyna Nevarez was born and raised on the Island before moving to Roanoke 12 years ago. She says it’s hard for her family as they were still recovering from the last hurricane.

“There just trying to survive. Just going through the process of being able to accomplish the daily tasks with no power, some of them lost their water as well,” said Nevarez.

She worries for her parents and grandparents as they try to overcome this new challenge. It’s the elderly population she worries about the most.

“It leaves you kinda with your hands’ tide because it’s something you can’t help at the moment. It’s very difficult to just send help at this specific time,” explained Nevarez. “So, it’s just kinda very hard and devastating, heartbreaking. Even though you try to do your best. They’re still going to suffer through this situation.”

Yesterday President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Puerto

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall
Roanoke County Police chief set to retire

Latest News

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Our first full day of fall will be beautiful with a good amount of sunshine and cool...
Friday Morning Weather Talk Live-9/23/22
Hurricane Fiona, the strongest storm of the Atlantic season so far, left behind mass...
God’s Pit Crew sending help to Puerto Rico
Understanding how terrain affects rainfall - comparing Southwest Virginia to Puerto Rico.
Tracking the Tropics: Understanding Our Terrain