Make sure you’re signed up for Roanoke City Schools robocalls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several potential threats having been investigated in Roanoke City Public Schools in recent days, the school system is urging families to sign up for robocalls, so they can be informed about such incidents.

Families not receiving robocalls are urged to contact their schools. “It is important to contact the school if your service has been turned off for any amount of time, if you’ve changed phone numbers, or if you’ve changed cell phone providers. Even if you don’t know why you aren’t receiving calls, please contact the school and staff will be able to help you.”

Visit rcps.info/schools for school contact information.

