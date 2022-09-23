60-year-old previously reported missing out of South Boston found

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police say Robertson has been found.

EARLIER STORY: Gary E. Roberston, 60, has been reported missing after last being seen at his home along Poplar Creek Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16.

He is five-feet-eight inches and weighs around 194 pounds, according to South Boston Police. Robertson has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt that had grey sleeves.

Contact South Boston Police at 434-575-4273, or the Halifax County Emergency Communications Center at 434-476-3334 with information.

