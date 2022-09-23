Hometown Local
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day

In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's vehicle was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – A man got a double dose of bad luck.

Corey Simon’s vehicle was stolen twice in a single day. He almost couldn’t believe it himself.

“I mean, who gets their car stolen two times in three hours?” Simon said.

The first one was a brazen daylight theft from the auto shop.

Simon said it happened Monday when he took his 2017 Jaguar SUV for an oil change.

He said a dark, four-door vehicle drove up. Two people in masks got out, then entered the bay where Simon’s car had its hood up.

They closed it up, hopped in and took off.

“Masked individuals came in and just took the car and hijacked it,” Simon said.

He called police - they were there in minutes - and showed them the GPS tracker on the car.

“We found it on the west side of Chicago,” Simon said.

His Jaguar went from Bucktown to the 2600 block of West Madison in East Garfield Park.

Police escorted him to his vehicle. Simon got his car back and took it to his local gas station to fill up.

“I got out of my car, filled up with gas, and in hopped another individual that stole my car and drove off,” Simon said.

He said within a three-hour span, his car was stolen twice.

Simon said he left it running while filing up at the gas station.

“Gone in 60 seconds or less. The nozzle was in the tank. Gas was flying everywhere,” Simon said.

This time, the car went from the 2300 block of West Fullerton in Bucktown to Douglas Park.

“I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but my car was stolen again,’” Simon said.

Chicago police were able to recover his car again.

Simon said there were stolen plates on it by the time they’d gotten it back the second time and that he’s grateful for the quick work of police.

“Just a life lesson that we all need to be careful of our surroundings and just be smart and diligent,” he said.

Simon said his friends and family are telling him “to buy some lottery tickets at this point. Luck is on my side; just hopefully it’ll be good luck this time.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

