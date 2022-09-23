Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students were taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained in a school bus crash Friday morning, according to Henry County Public Schools.

The county says the bus was on its way to Bassett High School at the time of the crash.

According to a Henry County Public Schools spokesperson, the driver of a car crossed the double line and hit the bus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Crash involving school bus in Henry County
Crash involving school bus in Henry County
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County
Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway closure near Roanoke extended
Firetruck at crash on US-460E in Campbell County.
Campbell County crash kills one