Virginia Tech and West Virginia fans pack Blacksburg to see rivalry renewed

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech West Virginia rivalry goes back more than a century, the first meeting between the two on Nov. 16, 1912, resulted in a 41-0 victory for the Hokies. Thursday night’s game between the two was the first matchup at Lane Stadium since 2004.

“Growing up back when it was every year, that was always the game you were looking forward to,” said Michael Vass, a WVU fan.

“Especially me being young, it’s great having it back here renewed once again,” said Casey Branin, a senior at Virginia Tech.

The coveted Black Diamond Trophy was on every fans mind this afternoon as they prepared to head to Lane Stadium for the game.

“We’re ready to bring the Black Diamond Trophy back to Blacksburg tonight,” said Matt Pulley, a Virginia Tech alumni.

“It doesn’t matter what happens the rest of the season, you’ve gotta win this game,” said Vass.

For Mountaineer fans, there’s also something about Lane Stadium that made being at the game in-person Thursday night a priority.

“My parents actually came to games down here and they told me a little about the atmosphere, I can’t wait to be in there,” said Skylar Neal, a WVU fan.

No matter who they were rooting for, the fans were just happy that this rivalry can continue.

“Rivalry means so much man, it’s essentially our neighborhood rivalry. Glad to have it on the schedule and hope to see it back again soon,” said Pulley.

That excitement was clearly on display as Thursday night’s “Enter Sandman” registered on the campus seismograph.

