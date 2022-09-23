WATCH LIVE: Roanoke author Beth Macy participates in White House Recovery Month Summit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke author Beth Macy, who penned the best-selling book “Dopesick,” is participating in a Recovery Month Summit at the White House.

Macy said in a tweet Friday morning she would be joined by Danny Strong, the show runner for “Dopesick,” the Emmy award-winning Hulu miniseries based on Macy’s book. She said she would also be joined by Dr. Steve Loyd, the southwest Virginia doctor portrayed by actor Michael Keaton in the show.

Macy recently visited WDBJ7 to promote her newest book, Raising Lazarus, which is a follow-up book to “Dopesick.” focused on treatment options available for those with substance use disorder.

I am thrilled to be participating in today’s Recovery Summit with @dannystrong and Dr. Steve Loyd (the doctor Michael Keaton’s character drew from @DopesickonHulu, and recovery warriors like ⁦@RyanForRecovery⁩ ! Please join us Live - The White House https://t.co/35wXxgzHLk — Beth Macy (@papergirlmacy) September 23, 2022

Friday the White House also announced a plan and funding for combating the country’s opioid crisis. The plan includes funding for recovery options in rural communities, adjusting guidance to increase access to FDA-approved naloxone products, funding for law enforcement, the development of a Recovery-Ready Workplace Resource Hub, and proposed sanctions to interrupt the international distribution of fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.