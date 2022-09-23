Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke author Beth Macy at White House Recovery Month Summit

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke author Beth Macy, who penned the best-selling book “Dopesick,” is at the White House Friday to participate in a Recovery Month Summit.

Macy said in a tweet Friday morning she would be joined by Danny Strong, the show runner for “Dopesick,” the Emmy award-winning Hulu miniseries based on Macy’s book. She said she would also be joined by Dr. Steve Loyd, the southwest Virginia doctor portrayed by actor Michael Keaton in the show.

Macy recently visited WDBJ7 to promote her newest book, Raising Lazarus, which is a follow-up book to “Dopesick.” focused on treatment options available for those with substance use disorder.

Friday the White House also announced a plan and funding for combating the country’s opioid crisis. The plan includes funding for recovery options in rural communities, adjusting guidance to increase access to FDA-approved naloxone products, funding for law enforcement, the development of a Recovery-Ready Workplace Resource Hub, and proposed sanctions to interrupt the international distribution of fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Police say family members found 2-year-old Ian Wiesman dead in a vehicle at a daycare facility....
Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Tracking another possible storm in the Atlantic Basin.
Friday, September 23 - Afternoon Update
Michael Bender, new County Administrator of Bath County.
Bath County Board of Supervisors hires new County Administrator
Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus
Two Hurt in Henry County School Bus Crash-BTW21
City leaders and businesses joined together in Roanoke City Friday morning to cut the ribbon...
Fire Station 1 Reopening in Roanoke City