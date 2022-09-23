West Virginia retains Black Diamond Trophy in 33-10 road win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG (WDBJ) - West Virginia outrushed Virginia Tech by 183 yards, as the Mountaineers used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from the Hokies, 33-10 on Thursday night.

Quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown that gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead heading into halftime.

C.J. Donaldson and Justin Johnson, Jr. combined for 189 rushing yards, with the latter scoring from six yards out early in the fourth.

Tech’s offense struggled mightily for most of the game, particularly in the run game, where the Hokies rushed for just 35 yards on 18 attempts.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells threw a pick-six later in the fourth to seal what was a disappointing night for the home team, despite a sellout crowd for the rivalry matchup.

West Virginia retains the Black Diamond Trophy, and will keep hold of it for the forseeable future, with no other matchups currently scheduled between the two programs.

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) will resume ACC play next weekend when the Hokies make the first of three trips to the Research Triangle this season, playing at North Carolina next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.