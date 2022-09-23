Hometown Local
West Virginia retains Black Diamond Trophy in 33-10 road win over Virginia Tech

The Mountaineers outrushed Virginia Tech by 183 yards to retain the trophy.
Jared Bartlett quiets the home crowd during West Virginia's win over the Hokies.
Jared Bartlett quiets the home crowd during West Virginia's win over the Hokies.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG (WDBJ) - West Virginia outrushed Virginia Tech by 183 yards, as the Mountaineers used a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from the Hokies, 33-10 on Thursday night.

Quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown that gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead heading into halftime.

C.J. Donaldson and Justin Johnson, Jr. combined for 189 rushing yards, with the latter scoring from six yards out early in the fourth.

Tech’s offense struggled mightily for most of the game, particularly in the run game, where the Hokies rushed for just 35 yards on 18 attempts.

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells threw a pick-six later in the fourth to seal what was a disappointing night for the home team, despite a sellout crowd for the rivalry matchup.

West Virginia retains the Black Diamond Trophy, and will keep hold of it for the forseeable future, with no other matchups currently scheduled between the two programs.

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) will resume ACC play next weekend when the Hokies make the first of three trips to the Research Triangle this season, playing at North Carolina next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

