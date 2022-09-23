Hometown Local
Wildlife Center of Virginia seeking help naming snake

Eastern Ratsnake at Wildlife Center of Virginia
Eastern Ratsnake at Wildlife Center of Virginia(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is looking for name suggestions for a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake that will be used as an education ambassador.

This Eastern Ratsnake was admitted to the Wildlife Center as a patient in December 2021. The center says based on his temperament, personality, and non-releasable status, the Center’s outreach and education staff determined he would be a good fit for their animal ambassador team.

As an ambassador, the snake will appear in a number of educational programs, online and in-person, and may reach millions of children and adults with educational messages during its time at the Center

The center is asking those interested in submitting a suggestion to do so by October 1. Suggestions can be sent in by clicking here. The person or classroom with the winning name will receive a one-year Caring for Critters sponsorship for this Eastern Ratsnake.

