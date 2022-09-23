Wildlife Center of Virginia seeking help naming snake

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is looking for name suggestions for a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake that will be used as an education ambassador.

This Eastern Ratsnake was admitted to the Wildlife Center as a patient in December 2021. The center says based on his temperament, personality, and non-releasable status, the Center’s outreach and education staff determined he would be a good fit for their animal ambassador team.

As an ambassador, the snake will appear in a number of educational programs, online and in-person, and may reach millions of children and adults with educational messages during its time at the Center

The center is asking those interested in submitting a suggestion to do so by October 1. Suggestions can be sent in by clicking here. The person or classroom with the winning name will receive a one-year Caring for Critters sponsorship for this Eastern Ratsnake.

