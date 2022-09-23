Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall
Roanoke County Police chief set to retire

Latest News

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.
Roanoke's historic Fire Station One has a new mission, and it reopened Friday after a major...
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations