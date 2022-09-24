Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Fans head into Lane Stadium Thursday night for the Virginia Tech West Virginia football game.
Virginia Tech, West Virginia fans pack Blacksburg to see rivalry renewed
A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
Crash involving school bus in Henry County
Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus

Latest News

Risk of Impacts
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida