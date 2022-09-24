Hometown Local
Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash

Authorities report the crash happened while Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the...
Authorities report the crash happened while Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the stolen vehicle.(Credit: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon during a car chase.

The crash happened while the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle.

Authorities report the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Route 8, at the intersection with Ashby Drive.

VSP says the vehicle was a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche.

The Jeep was traveling south on Route 8 when it attempted an abrupt turn onto Ashby Drive, ran off the right side of the roadway, and down a steep embankment.

The driver, Joseph Lee Eugene Duncan, Jr., 28, of Galax, Va. was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

For details regarding the pursuit, please contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

