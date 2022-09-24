Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81.

Sanders, also known for his extensive work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said the tweet from Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album, “Promises.” It did not specify a cause. A phone message to Luaka Bop in New York was not immediately returned.

“We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace,” said the label’s message on Twitter, accompanied by a heart emoji.

The saxophonist’s best-known work was his two-part “The Creator Has a Master Plan,” from the “Karma” album released in 1969. The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1940, Sanders began playing jazz in Oakland, California. He moved to New York City in 1961, where a few years later he joined Coltrane’s band and began slowly establishing his solo career.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Fans head into Lane Stadium Thursday night for the Virginia Tech West Virginia football game.
Virginia Tech, West Virginia fans pack Blacksburg to see rivalry renewed
A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
Crash involving school bus in Henry County
Two students hospitalized after crash involving Henry County school bus

Latest News

Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General...
China underscores commitment to Taiwan, warns interlopers
Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding...
3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money
Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada