Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park on Saturday

The Humble Hustle Company's "Love" sign at Wasena Park Friday evening.
The Humble Hustle Company's "Love" sign at Wasena Park Friday evening.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park on Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day.

“Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but also benefitting our programs and initiatives,” said Xavier Duckett, founder and CEO of The Humble Hustle Company.

It’s all put together by The Humble Hustle Company. The festival will have 20 vendors, food, drinks and live music on Saturday. Duckett said they want they want the event to be about celebrating their three pillars of expose, empower and educate.

”To be able to bring out a super diverse background of people, from all different walks of life, all different neighborhoods, and it’s all just this one atmosphere of love. It’s super important to us to make sure that they understand our core values and that they’re not only having fun but they are giving at the same time.”

The Roanoke Roots and Reggae Fest is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasena Park and tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate. You can find more about the festival on its Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
Lucy Addison Middle School under lockdown.
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
Authorities warn it can look like candy or sidewalk chalk
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
Police presence at Patrick Henry High in Roanoke... 9.21.22
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall
Roanoke County Police chief set to retire

Latest News

Turf Tank's "Puff" the robot has its wheels in all the fresh paint jobs on the fields at...
The little robot that’s making a big impact at River’s Edge
Team Europe's Roger Federer, right, and Rafael Nadal wave as they arrive for their Laver Cup...
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
Early voting began Friday morning in communities across Virginia.
Early voting begins across Virginia
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.