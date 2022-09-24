ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park on Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day.

“Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but also benefitting our programs and initiatives,” said Xavier Duckett, founder and CEO of The Humble Hustle Company.

It’s all put together by The Humble Hustle Company. The festival will have 20 vendors, food, drinks and live music on Saturday. Duckett said they want they want the event to be about celebrating their three pillars of expose, empower and educate.

”To be able to bring out a super diverse background of people, from all different walks of life, all different neighborhoods, and it’s all just this one atmosphere of love. It’s super important to us to make sure that they understand our core values and that they’re not only having fun but they are giving at the same time.”

The Roanoke Roots and Reggae Fest is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasena Park and tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate. You can find more about the festival on its Facebook event page here.

