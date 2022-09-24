Hometown Local
Warmer this weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday

Watching the tropics and Tropical Storm Ian
Warmer through the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
  • More clouds and dry today
  • Front could bring a few storms on Sunday
  • Watching for any tropical impacts next week

NEW IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a possible landfall along the southern U.S. sometime next week.

The model trends have been to quickly strengthen this system into a hurricane south of Cuba before taking a right hook toward the Gulf and South Florida early next week as a major hurricane.

There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to any landfall locations and strength at this point. At this point, the best thing to do is to monitor the forecasts closely if you have travel plans to the western Caribbean this weekend, and Florida and the Mid-Atlantic next week.

Ian

THIS WEEKEND

A warm front is sliding into the region today allowing for more cloud coverage. Highs this afternoon will reach low to mid 70s. Meanwhile, Sunday offers a gradual warm up into the 70s and low 80s (near normal).

Few showers and few isolated storms possible on Sunday.
Few showers and few isolated storms possible on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

Mostly dry conditions are expected for Saturday, but a cold front move in on Sunday. Right now looks like we stay mostly dry throughout the day Sunday with only a few stray showers and a few isolated storms possible. At this time the is the SPC has a MARGINAL risk for strong storms on Sunday afternoon.

SPC outlook for Sunday.
SPC outlook for Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

NIGHT SKY HAPPENINGS

  • SATURDAY: At dawn, you can spot the waning crescent Moon low in the eastern sky.
  • SUNDAY: New Moon (5:55 p.m. EDT).
  • SPACE STATION FLYOVERS: SATURDAY: 8:45 PM, Visible 2 min, Approaching NW | SUNDAY: 7:57 PM, Visible 5 min, Approaching NNW. [View More Times]

NEXT WEEK

A majority of the week remains mostly dry and cooler than average. Afternoon highs reach the low 70s in most spots. The wildcard is what happens with the likely tropical system entering the Gulf and perhaps Florida during the middle and the end of the week.

Any northerly push could bring tropical rain to our area next weekend. We’ll know more as the week goes on.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

