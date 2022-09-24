WDBJ7′s Robin Reed honored by Capital Emmys for service to broadcast television

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDBJ) - On Saturday evening, WDBJ7 Anchor Robin Reed was inducted as a member of the Capital Emmys prestigious Silver Circle.

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors a select few inductees each year in honor of their service. In a ceremony at the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center at the University of Maryland, Reed was recognized along with inductees from the 2021 and 2022 classes.

The Silver Circle recognizes individuals who have contributed more than 25 years of service to the broadcast industry. WDBJ7′s own Joe Dashiell was honored in 2019.

The event will be livestreamed on the Capital Emmys’ website.

