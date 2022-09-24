Hometown Local
What’s What With the Weekend, Sept. 23-25

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday, September 24

SWVA’s Bigfoot & Friends: A Cryptid Celebration

-Bigfoot makes an appearance on WDBJ7-

Historic Fincastle Festival

-7@four feature on the Historic Fincastle Festival-

2022 Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival

Blue Ridge Regional Marching Band Competition @ Salem Stadium

Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl

-7@four feature on Pints for Preservation-

Sunday, September 25

2022 Hope Valley Church Community Fall Festival

