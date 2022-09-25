14-year-old missing out of Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Glass stands at six-feet-one inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. Authorities say he is most likely in the Danville area.

Anyone who might be harboring or helping Ronnie will be charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor and other applicable criminal charges.

Contact 911 with information.

