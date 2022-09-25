First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview.

Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebration.

The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers, a runway, a performance, and even a dress giveaway.

Organizers Marina Trejo says this event isn’t just for the Hispanic community.

They invite families to come and get everything they need for their sweet 16 or to learn more about the culture.

“For us in the Hispanic community, especially in the Mexican community, it’s a big thing. It’s the coming out of age celebration. It’s when a girl turns 15, transition to the young woman that they need to be by then,” said Trejo. “Our biggest tradition is when they come out of age and we celebrate with them, the whole family comes in and it’s a huge part for the Hispanic family.”

The expo will be held on October 16th. Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.