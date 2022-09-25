Hometown Local
Isolated strong to severe storms possible later today

Watching Tropical Storm Ian
A front bring isolated storms later today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Front brings chance of showers and storms on today
  • Dry and cooler workweek
  • Tropical impacts possible Friday into Saturday

NEW IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a likely landfall along the southern U.S. coast sometime next week.

Ian will undergo rapid intensification and develop into a hurricane late today into Monday. The system will reach major hurricane status by Tuesday.

There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to any landfall locations and strength at this point. Right now, the best thing to do is to monitor the forecasts closely if you have travel plans to the western Caribbean this weekend, and Florida and the Mid-Atlantic this week.

Ian

SUNDAY

Plenty of sunshine is expected this morning with increasing clouds later today as a front approaches.

Warmer today with scattered storms possible later today.
Warmer today with scattered storms possible later today.

A cold front will move through later today bringing isolated showers and storms this afternoon and early evening.

Rain and isolated storms are expected this afternoon and early evening.
Rain and isolated storms are expected this afternoon and early evening.

Most of the viewing area is under a Marginal Risk of severe storms. That’s one out of five on the severe weather scale. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

SPC outlook for today.
SPC outlook for today.

NIGHT SKY HAPPENINGS

  • SUNDAY: New Moon (5:55 p.m. EDT).
  • SPACE STATION FLYOVERS: SATURDAY: 8:45 PM, Visible 2 min, Approaching NW | SUNDAY: 7:57 PM, Visible 5 min, Approaching NNW. [View More Times]

NEXT WEEK

A majority of the week remains mostly dry and cooler than average. Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s in most spots. The wildcard is what happens with Tropical Storm Ian entering the Gulf and perhaps Florida during the middle and the end of the week.

Any northerly push could bring tropical rain to our area Friday into Saturday. We’ll know more as the week goes on.

Rain chances are increasing for next weekend.
Rain chances are increasing for next weekend.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

