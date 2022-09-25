Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peyton Sellers survived multiple late-race restarts in the final stage to claim his first victory at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

The win earned the No. 26 driver his first grandfather clock to polish off an impressive resume that includes two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championships and three Virginia Late Model Triple Crowns, one of which Sellers secured with Saturday’s win.

Sellers, based out of Danville, battled Craig County’s Mike Looney for most of the race. Looney won the first two stages, but Sellers regained the lead on the Stage 3 restart and held on to win the most prestigious late model stock car race for the first time.

