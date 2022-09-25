Salem fire officials investigate early morning building fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning structure fire.

Salem Fire & EMS Department says the incident happened at 423 9th street Sunday morning just after 3:30 a.m.

Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.

Fire officials say units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building.

The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, but the building did sustain heavy fire and smoke damage, and several vehicles were damaged.

Approximately 26 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department (Ladder 5, Engine 13 & Battalion 2) responded to the call.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire to determine an exact cause.

Currently, there is no damage estimate.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.