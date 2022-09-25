Hometown Local
Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

By Tampa Bay Times via The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III.

The Black 14-year-old was killed on an interstate in 2014 after he was ejected from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The plaintiffs’ attorney said the boy should never have been placed in such a vulnerable situation by authorities.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister could appeal the verdict. He issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family.

