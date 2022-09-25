Hometown Local
Tom Brady’s TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

(PRNewsfoto/TB12)
(PRNewsfoto/TB12)(PRNewswire)
By Heather Hollingsworth
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Students in some Tampa Bay-area schools are using foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles. It’s all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire.

The arrangement with schools in Pinellas County, Florida, marks a foray into education for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar and his methods — including some that have been criticized as pseudoscience.

If all goes well in Pinellas County, Brady’s foundation is looking to use the program as a model for other school districts.

