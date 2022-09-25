Hometown Local
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a non-profit donate-what-you-can style of food service.

Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.

The owners say they were inspired to open the cafe after seeing a need to feed people in the Star City.

“Our Mission is to feed everybody with dignity. Be able to provide space for community. When we’re not serving food this is gonna function as a community art center. So, this is a space for everybody to hang out. Get something nutritious and delicious to eat. And to spend time in a place that is safe and welcoming.”

The cafe says their retail items and classes will keep them in business, saying everyone deserves good food and fulfilling lives.

