Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

(WJHG)
By BY CURT ANDERSON and FREIDA FRISARO
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who officials say is in the U.S. illegally. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275.

He had blocked two lanes when a front end loader driven by the worker hit him. The sheriff says the worker drove for about a mile before stopping in a parking lot and told another worker that he had killed a deputy.

He is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death after initially giving a false name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

