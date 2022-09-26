Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll.

Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.

Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Kentucky.

Tennessee moved up three to No. 8. Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped to No. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape unharmed.
No cause determined for Salem fire
Ursula’s Café
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
3-Day Outlook
Drier & cooler to kick off the workweek
WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed honored by Capital Emmys for service to broadcast television
Authorities report the crash happened while Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the...
Patrick Co. pursuit ends in fatal crash

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) pulls down Washington Commanders...
Commanders’ Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Peyton Sellers celebrates with his grandfather clock after winning at Martinsville Speedway on...
Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300