Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blacksburg farm opens up to trail horseback riding

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses.

Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding.

There’s around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback.

Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to share her passion for horse back riding with the community.

She says this is the only farm in the area currently offering trail rides.

“People come from all over different places,” Martin said. “Many people don’t have access to horses. Some people came from horses, and they don’t have them here so it’s really good for them to be able to come out and enjoy it.”

She says the community response has been great and she’s already booked up for the next few weeks.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape unharmed.
No cause determined for Salem fire
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Ursula’s Café
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

Latest News

Non-profit organization, Gleaning for the world, held a supply collection day in front at the...
How one nonprofit is doing their part to help victims of hurricane Fiona
Virginia Career Works held a career job fair on Monday for job seekers in the area...looking...
Job seekers beware, Lynchburg is looking to fill more than 1400 jobs in the area
One southwest Virginia lawmaker has pressed charges against another, following a Republican...
Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge
Former Representative Talks Jan. 6th Involvement With 60 Minutes