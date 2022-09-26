Blacksburg farm opens up to trail horseback riding

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses.

Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding.

There’s around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback.

Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to share her passion for horse back riding with the community.

She says this is the only farm in the area currently offering trail rides.

“People come from all over different places,” Martin said. “Many people don’t have access to horses. Some people came from horses, and they don’t have them here so it’s really good for them to be able to come out and enjoy it.”

She says the community response has been great and she’s already booked up for the next few weeks.

