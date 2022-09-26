Claire Parker Foundation builds third home to raise money for children with cancer

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is bettering the community while also raising money for children battling cancer.

Remodeling on the foundation’s third house, located on Lola Avenue Altavista, began in March.

“It’s an older home. It was in pretty rough condition. When we first got here, it still had furniture in it. It had a refrigerator that still had food in it. So, it’s been a project for sure. I would say, after being on the other two houses, this was the worse off,” said Karly Hagwood, director of communications for the Claire Parker Foundation.

The funds to renovate the homes come from donors and sponsors within the community.

“They absolutely love this community,” added Hagwood. “They just want to see it thrive and little Altavista can do something so great. They just want to see people coming here and grow this community. What was really important to them about this project is having it not only benefit what we benefit but also benefit this community.”

The money made from selling the house will go to improving the quality of life for children with cancer and their families. Claire Parker’s parents started the foundation to remember her and help other families going through what they went through.

“She was at Duke, and they noticed a real need of quality of life programs while they were there, things that they didn’t have when they were thrown into this hospital setting for weeks or months,” said Hagwood. “You don’t even have a notebook to write everything down or toothpaste or anything to take a shower with. So, they really noticed that need there. They started this foundation in memory of her to be able to reach these families and in a way that they might not get reached.”

The house should be on the market by the end of the year.

Donations can be made at ClaireParkerFoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.