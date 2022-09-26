Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night.

The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were traveling north on 17 when the Harley struck the rear of the other motorcycle. Both motorcycles carried a driver and a passenger. All occupants were ejected.

The driver and passenger of a 2003 Harley Davidson, a 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were both injured and taken by EMS to the hospital.

The 51-year-old male driver of the other motorcycle, make and model unknown, was injured and hospitalized. The passenger of that motorcycle, Autumn Viar, 36, of Amherst, Va., died.

The Horry County Coroner said Viar was not wearing a helmet.

She was taken to Waccamaw ER, where she died from mass trauma caused by the crash, according to the coroner.

No further information is currently available.

The MATE unit is assisting SCHP with the investigation.

