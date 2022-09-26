Danville Police Department shows youth how officers work under pressure using MILO simulator

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the youth in the community.

A Pass the Perspective event is being held at the new headquarters Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Officers will use a training simulator to show kids what its like for officers to make split second decisions during high pressure situations.

The MILO range uses technology to simulate realistic, stressful environments and analyze the decisions made to create teachable moments.

“Offering this inside view of the training that they go through will give them a better understanding. Then, they can share this with their parents, share this with other students, so that we can build better relationships and we can be transparent about what we do within our department,” said Jennifer Bowles, Danville Police Department.

All youth are invited to attend and should reach out to Corporal Sylvia Brooks at 434-797-8898 ext. 1 if they are interested.

