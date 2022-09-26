Hometown Local
Groundbreaking held for Moyer Sports complex renovations

Moyer Groundbreaking
Moyer Groundbreaking(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning at the Moyer Sports complex in Salem.

The ceremony represents renovations to the facility to continue to make Salem a sports tourism destination the Commonwealth and the country.

The $27.5 million project will create new pickleball courts, improve lighting, develop and enhance parking, and renovate the playground, skatepark, and ballfields.

It’s an undertaking that City of Salem Director of Parks and Recreation John Shaner says is necessary to keep Moyer on the cutting edge.

“To invest this kind of money and resources into what we consider a community project, and then continue that make the Moyer sports complex into one of the most competitive facilities on weekends,” he begins. “To bring new people into our Valley is number one, stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and spend money here in the Roanoke Valley. We had to stay competitive with all these new facilities are going up all across the country, and now more year will be one of the top facilities on the east coast.”

Originally built in 19-92, the complex has hosted everything from youth softball to the U-S Olympic teams over the years, hosting an average of 26 weekend tournaments per year.

“It strengthens us by having new product developed that we can present to the national audiences now we’re going to have the new improved Moyer, which is going to really blow some people’s socks off,” adds Carey Harveycutter, Director of Tourism.

Those involved with the project say these renovations will help uphold Salem’s reputation as Virginia’s Champion City.

