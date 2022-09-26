Here @ Home looks at Virginia Tech program on pet behavior

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Ever wonder why your dog or cat exhibits certain behaviors? There is a Master’s program at Virginia Tech that explores just that.

Dr. Erica Feuerbacher is the Associate Professor in the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech.

She and her German shepherd Lorek joined us Monday on Here @ Home to talk about applied animal behavior and the online Master’s program she created. She also shares some of the research projects her students are conducting in this program, including one that aims to understand the differences in how shelter and owned dogs learn and how much shelter dogs retain after adoption. They focus on questions like, “should we focus on training shelter dogs, or will they not generalize what they learned to their new adoptive home?”

She also explains how the Welfare Lab at Virginia Tech is partnering with Companion Labs to investigate whether a remote training device can improve treatment outcomes for dogs with separation anxiety.

