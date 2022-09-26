Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home looks at Virginia Tech program on pet behavior

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Ever wonder why your dog or cat exhibits certain behaviors? There is a Master’s program at Virginia Tech that explores just that.

Dr. Erica Feuerbacher is the Associate Professor in the School of Animal Sciences at Virginia Tech.

She and her German shepherd Lorek joined us Monday on Here @ Home to talk about applied animal behavior and the online Master’s program she created. She also shares some of the research projects her students are conducting in this program, including one that aims to understand the differences in how shelter and owned dogs learn and how much shelter dogs retain after adoption. They focus on questions like, “should we focus on training shelter dogs, or will they not generalize what they learned to their new adoptive home?”

She also explains how the Welfare Lab at Virginia Tech is partnering with Companion Labs to investigate whether a remote training device can improve treatment outcomes for dogs with separation anxiety.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape unharmed.
No cause determined for Salem fire
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Ursula’s Café
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

Latest News

Fitness tips
Here @ Home showcases quick workout
Here @ Home: 20 Minute Workouts
Here @ Home: 20 Minute Workouts
Here @ Home: Looking Further Into Understanding Dog Behavior
Here @ Home: Looking Further Into Understanding Dog Behavior
Here @ Home looks at Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month