How one nonprofit is doing their part to help victims of hurricane Fiona

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization, Gleaning for the world, held a supply collection day in front at the Sam’s Club Lynchburg location to help victims of Hurricane Fiona.

According to CBS News, the category four hurricane barreled through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other parts of the Caribbean leaving citizens without basic necessities like power and clean water supply.

Leaders at Gleaning for the world says the Lynchburg community is coming together to help support victims of Hurricane Fiona...with constant drop off donations.

“The people here in this area are really really giving. They’re just great people and, and the for number of years we do this Sam’s has been a big partner of ours.” says Michael Justice, Director of donor relations for Gleaning for the world.

The organization plans to ship out one container full of supplies to the Philippines.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.