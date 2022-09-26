Job seekers beware, Lynchburg is looking to fill more than 1400 jobs in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair on Monday for job seekers in the area...looking for a new career path. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg…ranging from food service, banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs.

Stanley Megginson, an attendee says he’s been unemployed for more than two months and is seeking out job opportunities that will allow him to spend more time with his family

Megginson states “I have a first-born, so I got to take care of him…have something stable.”

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, data shows a 2.6 percent decrease in unemployment from 2021 to 2022...with unemployed Virginians falling under the 2,000 mark. Numbers indicate that employment rates are starting to bolster up, in the right direction.

“The skies the limit, it just depends on how hard you want to work. We have lots of positions available, it is not just about fast-food work.” Says Heather Shockley, Regional Staffing Leader at Charter Foods.

The Virginia Employment commission will be hosting a virtual hiring event on October 5th from 10 am to 2 pm.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.