Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments in a simmering political fight, after one southwest Virginia lawmaker accused another of assault.

Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.) swore out the warrant alleging misdemeanor assault after an event in Wytheville Saturday night.

She said Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick Co.) hit her with his shoulder as he was leaving the fundraiser for 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Williams said the contact was unintentional.

“I accidentally bumped Marie March, and immediately said, ‘Oh I’m sorry.’ And then I realized it was Marie March,” Williams told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday afternoon. “And she started saying did you bump me? And I had to say no, Marie I didn’t bump you.”

“It was just really bad. And people gasped,” March said in an interview. “It was such a hard hit that everyone around me gasped. And I think my intern was ‘Oh my God, Marie, are you okay?”

March and Williams were sworn in on the same day last January.

Since then, redistricting has placed them in the same legislative district, and they will face each other in a Republican primary if both decide to run for re-election next year.

Exactly what happened Saturday night is still in dispute.

And both lawmakers weren’t pulling their punches when we talked about the incident.

“I don’t want anything to do with him. I avoid him at all costs,” March said. “I think there’s something bad wrong with him, and I really truly think he’s unfit to serve in the House of Delegates.”

“I knew it was going to be troublesome, because you can’t trust her,” Williams said. “You don’t know what she’s going to do, and most people are thinking that this was a set up, and and at this point when you’re looking at the facts, I tend to agree with them.”

Both parties say they have witnesses who confirm their version of events.

It will be up to a judge to decide where the truth lies, when Williams faces the misdemeanor assault charge in November.

