Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape unharmed.
No cause determined for Salem fire
Ursula’s Café
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
3-Day Outlook
Drier & cooler to kick off the workweek
WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed honored by Capital Emmys for service to broadcast television

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Monday Midday Update
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies