Quiet weather this week as we track Ian

Drier air pushes in today

Dry and cooler workweek

Tropical impacts possible Friday through Sunday

NEW IN THE TROPICS

Ian maintains tropical storm intensity in the western Caribbean.

Ian will undergo rapid intensification and develop into a hurricane today. The system will reach major hurricane status by Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a likely landfall along the Florida coast later this week.

There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to a specific landfall location and strength at this point. Right now, the best thing to do is to monitor the forecasts closely if you have travel plans to the southeastern U.S. this week.

NIGHT SKY HAPPENINGS

TUE: 8:48 PM, Visible 1 min, Approaching N.

MONDAY - THURSDAY

Expect a clearing sky and cooler temperatures behind Sunday’s cold front. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind gusts will likely top 20 to 30 mph. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and 70s. Expect more of the same on Tuesday with even cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the 60s to near 70°. The dry weather will linger into Wednesday and Thursday. Expect cooler than normal high temperatures. Clouds will increase late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of Ian.

3-Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

While our local forecast during this period is far from set in stone, odds are increasing we will see at least some tropical impacts from Ian. Right now, tropical moisture may spread into our region beginning Friday. Rain chances will linger through the weekend. Gusty winds are also possible. Stay tuned on-air and online to future forecasts for updates.

Tracking Ian: What We Know Now (WDBJ Weather)

