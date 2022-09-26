Hometown Local
Senior Alert issued for 74-year-old missing out of Arlington Co.

Credit: VA State Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ARLINGTON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Wei-Chi Thomas Yang, 74, was reported missing Monday after last being seen around noon at Sandalwood Court in Fairfax Co.

According to State Police, he answers to the name “Thomas,” and suffers from a cognitive impairment which makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health and safety.

Yang is possibly driving a brown 2011 Honda Accord with VA plates: XDU-3196.

The Asian man has a scar on the bridge of his nose, weighs 160 pounds, stands at five-feet-nine inches and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Yang is potentially wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white gym shoes, and glasses.

Contact 703-558-2222 with information.

