7@four previews Puzzled Car Show

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Puzzled Car show is happening in Lynchburg this Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg.

Puzzled is an annual non-profit charity event to raise funds and awareness for children and young adults with special needs, such as autism. Puzzled 2022 will benefit Amazement Square and its “EVERYONE IS SPECIAL” program for children and young adults with different abilities!

