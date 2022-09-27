Hometown Local
7@four previews Puzzled Car Show

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Puzzled Car show is happening in Lynchburg this Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg.

Puzzled is an annual non-profit charity event to raise funds and awareness for children and young adults with special needs, such as autism. Puzzled 2022 will benefit Amazement Square and its “EVERYONE IS SPECIAL” program for children and young adults with different abilities!

.Watch the video to see organizer Blake Bryant tell 7@four all about it.

Click here for more information.

