Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart

(Walmart Inc.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom.

Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.

An officer contacted Walmart and discovered a camera had been seized by a store manager after finding it Saturday in a family restroom, and didn’t report it to police.

This investigation is ongoing, according to Danville Police, who say Walmart is fully cooperating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also talk to any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# .

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

