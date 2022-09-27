Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery.

James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market located at 1023 Main Street in Altavista.

“I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty amazing.”

Supreme Riches is a scratcher game available through Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 to $2,000,000.

The Virginia Lottery says this is the first top prize claimed, meaning two more remain unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,428,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.65.

Mason had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The store, One Stop Market, received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

