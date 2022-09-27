Hometown Local
Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County September 21.

Police say they responded at 6:53 p.m. Ridge Ave, one mile south of Huckleberry Rd.

59-year-old Charles Cregger was driving a Ford farm trailer that was pulling a corn chopper southbound, when it was hit in the rear by 25-year-old Chasity Jones, of Rural Retreat, who was driving a Nissan Pathfinder, according to police.

Cregger was thrown from the tractor and died at the scene. Jones sustained minor injuries in the crash.

