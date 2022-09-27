Danville Fire Department receives fire prevention materials to give to the community

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department will be educating kids on fire safety and prevention next week.

The department received fire prevention materials from local insurance companies ahead of fire prevention week. Some of the items include magnets, stickers, booklets and posters for both children and adults to have.

Department members will be going to every school in Danville next week to distribute the materials and educate kids on fire safety.

“I’m still afraid of fire. I have a lot of respect for fire because it can kill you. We want the children to know that this is not a toy. There’s a difference in toys and tools. A lighter and things like that are adult tools. Toys are dolls and trucks and that type of thing,” said Shelby Irving, Division Chief of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chief Irving wants to remind everyone to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when changing back the clock.

