Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Fire Department receives fire prevention materials to give to the community

Danville fire prevention materials
Danville fire prevention materials(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department will be educating kids on fire safety and prevention next week.

The department received fire prevention materials from local insurance companies ahead of fire prevention week. Some of the items include magnets, stickers, booklets and posters for both children and adults to have.

Department members will be going to every school in Danville next week to distribute the materials and educate kids on fire safety.

“I’m still afraid of fire. I have a lot of respect for fire because it can kill you. We want the children to know that this is not a toy. There’s a difference in toys and tools. A lighter and things like that are adult tools. Toys are dolls and trucks and that type of thing,” said Shelby Irving, Division Chief of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chief Irving wants to remind everyone to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when changing back the clock.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Shaverdi says the hornet nest on her farm in Wythe County is about 4 feet long.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Rain outlook for the coming weekend.
Ian strengthens; local impacts possible by the weekend

Latest News

Agriculture day for Pulaski County students
Pulaski County students experience agriculture day
Pulaski Love Sign
Pulaski welcomes ‘LOVE’ sign to downtown
7@four Previews Sinkland Pumpkin Festival
7@four previews Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
7@four Previews Sinkland Pumpkin Festival
7@four Previews Sinkland Pumpkin Festival