Here @ Home features tasty treat for kids

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Chef Jeff Bland showed Natalie on Here @ Home Tuesday how easy it is to whip up a delicious and tasty treat for the kids when they hop off the bus stop.

This recipe is not only easy; with just a little creativity, it can even impress your guests at your next get-together.

Chef Jeff used three ingredients – your favorite whipped topping, fresh blackberries, and chocolate sauce.

