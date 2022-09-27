Hometown Local
Here @ Home takes classroom outside

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Home schooling, charter schools, public schools, private schools... whatever you want your child to learn and however you want them to learn, there seems to be a place for them.

A woman who was inspired by the freedom schools of the civil rights area has created what she calls a thriving social ecosystem in which all Black, brown, and indigenous children are celebrated for who they are and learn from generations past.

There is no recess at the Kekere Freedom School. Its roots are based on liberation and wisdom through play.

We look at this school and its philosophy while sitting down on Here @ Home with Community School Executive Director Linda Roth and elementary school teacher Cynthia Stinnette about how the school incorporates outdoor fun with learning.

